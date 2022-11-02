- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s time to talk about one of the biggest movies of the holiday season – HBO Max just released the extended trailer for the classic holiday film’s much-awaited sequel, and it’s chock-full of nostalgia. Peter Billingsley reprises his iconic role as Ralphie in the film, titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” and he’s all grown up in the sequel. As he says in the first scene of the trailer, “Life moves fast,” and Ralphie finds himself celebrating the holidays once again, this time as a father. But there’s one important member of the family missing: Ralphie’s dad, who has died. He soon finds himself talking with his mother (Julie Hagerty), who makes him promise that they’ll somehow still manage to make this a wonderful Christmas. “That would make your father so happy,” she says. “What have I done? And now it was all up to me?” he says to himself. While hanging out with his childhood friends Flick (Scott Schwartz) and Schwartz (RD Robb), Ralphie gets some interesting advice. “I suggest you start drinking and don’t stop till New Year’s,” Flick says.
- Plus, trying to figure out what to do with the Halloween haul your kids brought home this year after trick-or-treating? A great way to spread the spooky season spirit is to donate your extra candy to a good cause. Kids might think there’s no such thing as too many sweets, but as a parent, you know that sometimes, that bag full of sugar might be too much for your little one. If you’re concerned about the calories of those fun-size bars adding up, or just tired of your little ghosts and ghouls bouncing off the walls in a sugar rush, check out the organizations below which will gladly accept candy donations — for a good cause!
- Treats for Troops
- Run by Soldier’s Angels, this program allows you to send sweets to military service members. Kids can earn buyback prizes, and you can get a tax deductible receipt for your donation.
- HalloweenCandyBuyBack.com
- This group partners with businesses such as dentists offices to get extra candy out of the hands of your little ones in exchange for healthy items such as toothbrushes, hygiene kits and coupons. Use the zip code search to find a buyback location in your area.
- Treats for Troops
- And as the holidays quickly return, so does your family’s beloved Elf on the Shelf. Yes, believe it or not, it’s time! But knowing exactly when Elf on the Shelf season starts is the first step to making magic happen. While there technically is a return period for Santa’s helpers, the rules are, thankfully, a bit flexible. When does Elf on the Shelf come back in 2022? Scout Elf Return Week runs from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, giving a lot of parents the chance to have their scout elf come back to visit the night of Thanksgiving. This week is meant to be a celebration, as it’s when “the first group of Santa’s Scout Elves depart the North Pole,” per the official site for Elf on the Shelf. Your family’s elf could be in this first wave of scouts to return, but if not, there’s no need for your little ones to worry. As it turns out, some elves don’t show up for duty until well into the second week of December, and there are a lot of very real reasons for this delay.
- We hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a Wednesday edition of GTU Hour One!
A Christmas Story is back and Ralphie is all grown up in a new trailer
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Good Things Utah
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now