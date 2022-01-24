A children’s book for the mommas out there

Motherhood is a bumpy road that can be a challenging transition. Author, Kyriaki Birkeland, shares her latest book “Motherhood is big enough”. Kyriaki was prompted to write this book when she realized how hard the transition into motherhood was for her. She spent years in recovery overcoming postpartum depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

After recovery, Kyriaki found herself alongside other mothers who also struggled with physical and emotional disorders. Kyriaki shared that 50 to 75% of moms experience the baby blues. Out of that number, 15% can develop a serious case of postpartum depression. Mothers sometimes choose to not seek help out of embarrassment and fear of others thinking they are “bad moms”.

Kyriaki wrote this book as a “love letter” to moms. The pictures are bright and the language is simple. The message of the book is to let all mothers know they will overcome any obstacle in motherhood.

This book is a small gift to mothers as a form of self-care while getting baby care done. Kyriaki Birkeland also has a podcast called “The Denmother” where she shares the nitty-gritty of motherhood.

To learn more about the journey of motherhood visit Thedenmother.net

Podcast: The Denmother Podcast

Instagram: @the_kyriaki