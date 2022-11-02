- On Good Things Utah Hour Two this morning – While many restaurants are having a hard time finding staff these days, Justin Lindsey is weeding through a pile of applications so tall you’d think he was hiring for a Chief Taco Officer or Chief Candy Officer. But he’s not. The operator of Chick-fil-A Kendall in Miami, Florida is looking for fast-food workers. Fortunately for him, they’re applying in droves, as first reported by QSR magazine. Last month, Lindsey received 429 applications in one week for just one full-time position. Surprisingly, the biggest draw wasn’t the competitive wage — it was the three-day workweek. “I want to lead with generosity,” Lindsey, who started operating the location last summer, told TODAY Food. “And generosity for me is two things: It’s pay and it’s time.” So, earlier this year, Lindsey decided to experiment to see how he could be a better business owner. He sat down in front of a calendar and crunched some numbers. The solution he arrived at was a three-day workweek — something quite revolutionary in the restaurant industry, where five-day workweeks are the norm.
Before Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce on Friday, the superstar quarterback was prepared to do "whatever it took to make things work," a source a close to Brady tells PEOPLE. "This was not Tom's idea," says the insider of the couple's decision to divorce. "This was never Tom's idea." Brady, "wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things" with Bündchen, because he "didn't want the divorce and he didn't want the marriage to end." The source says that Brady was "willing to go to therapy, marriage counseling — whatever it took to make things work."
When you're just starting to commit to a walking routine, it can be a challenge to stay motivated. Luckily, TODAY fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour has some tips to help you get out of bed and put one foot in front of the other. One of her most effective — and research-backed tips — involves cranking up the tunes. "If you're someone that woke up on the wrong side of the bed … fire up your favorite playlist to get you motivated to go outside for your walk because … what you're hearing from the voices in your head, telling you that you don't feel right or you're too tired or you don't want to get up, that's going to be infiltrated by the sounds of the music," Mansour told TODAY. Not only can music serve as a motivator to start exercising, but it can also encourage you to hit new fitness goals, both in intensity and duration. Numerous studies have shown listening to uptempo music can help people of various ages and weights walk at a moderate to intense pace and even exercise for a longer period of time, leading to more calories burned.
No, this is not a game show; it is a simple life coach exercise to understand the current status of different areas of your life. The nice thing about this exercise is that it is quick and visual, which makes it a good starting point. Use this life coach exercise to find out if your life is balanced: