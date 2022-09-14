Christy Butler and Holly Neff joined the show to share her business, Modern + Chic. As a boutique accessory brand, the boutique has a goal of empowering women to feel confident and capable while on the go. Selling bags with replaceable and adjustable straps, these bags are affordable and absolutely stunning.

Founded in 2012, Modern + Chic is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. Recognized as number 103 on the list of 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies in the country, Modern + Chic is a business you won’t want to miss out on.

They are also hosting a “Witches in the Warehouse” party on Thursday, October 6. Find tickets here!

