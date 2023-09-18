- Step outside of Utah and inside the jungles of Costa Rica for a chance to reconnect with yourself. Katy Sine and Renee Huang from the Soul Fire Retreat joined us to talk about the special event that is coming up in November.
- Sine says this retreat is all about refreshing and rewiring your brain. “Mental health is illness — which is what many people think of. But in the last 20 years, we’ve also begun to take about mental wellness. It is important to be able to support ourselves when we are ill and it’s also very important to build immunity as much as we can toward wellness. This doesn’t mean we won’t feel ill, and when we do, we have cultivated the skills to get feeling better. Now, prolonged mental illness calls for supporting yourself through therapy, and other means of support. What we are talking about is short term mental health concerns and especially when you are feeling good, bolstering more of that! Regulation, choosing how to be agents of our own well-being through our actions.” She also adds that this retreat will help identify your inner landscape and become more self aware in the process. There will be meditation, mindfulness, writing, journaling, amazing food and all done in the beauty of Costa Rica.
- The Costa Rica SoulFire Retreat
- November 7-12 2023
- Playa Coco, Guanacaste, Costa Rica
- To sign up or schedule a phone call visit: https://wildwomentribe.net/costa-rica-retreat/
A chance to focus on your mental wellness in the jungles of Costa Rica
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
