A car fit for camping

We’re getting outdoorsy at Larry H. Miller Honda in Murray! Nicea stopped by to talk with Scott Harding about the 2019 Honda HRV.

The HRV is the little brother to the CRV. It’s versatile and can seat 4 people very comfortably. It’s even easy to maneuver and get around in. The gas mileage is one of the greatest aspects of the car. It gets over 30 miles per gallon. If you want a small SUV that still has all-wheel drive and is comfortable, liable, and safe, then this is a no-brainer.

Head over to Utah Honda Dealers and grab your new HRV, but don’t forget your tent too! Honda has a tent that perfectly fits on the cargo of your SUV. It’s perfect for camping, sporting events, or even tailgating!

For more information go to utahhondadealers.com.

This story includes sponsored content.