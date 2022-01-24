A candy favorite is changing and how often do you wash your towels?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Not once but twice during the pandemic, Utahns who work live events have found themselves unemployed during the busiest time of the year. Usually, these workers find themselves quite busy this time of year during the Sundance film festival.

Now two years in a row, Utah's premier film industry event has been moved online, which stopped all the event activity in its tracks. But some of the people are not taking being out of work quietly, banding together, heading to Capitol Hill, and trying to make their voices heard.