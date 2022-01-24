A candy favorite is changing and how often do you wash your towels?

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Candy lovers, there is a big change coming to an old favorite. A makeover for the beloved M&M’s characters has prompted many on social media to call for the return of the previous, more classic “hot” M&Ms. M&M’s parent company, Mars Inc., announced Thursday that the anthropomorphized candy characters will have “more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling.” That means giving the M&M’s arms and legs that match their shell colors, instead of the tan flesh tone the previous version had. The two female characters will wear less stereotypically feminine attire now, as well — the brown M&M’s heels have been lowered to sensible pumps, and in lieu of her signature go-go boots, the green M&M now sports a pair of “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence.”
- Plus, what a difference a breath of fresh air makes! Breathing through your nose has long been considered superior to breathing through your mouth. ‘Mouth-breather’ has been used as an insult for a stupid person since at least 1915, and people who do it are sometimes said to be unattractive. But while training yourself to breathe through the nose might not make you beautiful and smart, it could have very real impacts on your health, from your teeth to your fitness. Surae tells us why it’s so important to refocus your breathing.
- And it’s every parents worst nightmare – Pramod and Madhu Kumar got a surprise of their own from their 22-month-old son, Ayaansh, in the form of a seemingly endless stream of deliveries from Walmart caused by one rogue click of a “place order” button. While playing with his mom’s phone, Ayaansh managed to access her full cart on Walmart’s website and completed checkout for an order of furniture close to $2,000. (Whoa!) When the packages started to arrive out of the blue, Pramod and Madhu began to question one another about who placed the order without asking for any input on the items. As it turns out, neither had technically ordered anything from Walmart. In reality, their son was the culprit of the large order consisting of items for their new home in New Jersey, which they moved into back in March 2021.
- At the end of the show, your towels should be replaced more often than you think — here’s why. The ones in your kitchen and bathroom can get pretty gross. If it’s been so long that you can’t even remember, you may want to stop what you’re doing in throw them in the machine right now. Even if it’s only been a little over a week since the last wash, it’s probably time to do laundry again. We have expert advice and more in a Monday edition of Hot Topics.