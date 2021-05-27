A BYU study says steer clear of using screen time to calm down your kids and 5 ways to be a great step dad

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Wildlife officials are warning Utahns about a dangerous noxious weed that can cause burns, blisters, and even blindness.

You've likely seen it if you live along the Wasatch Front. With blue-green leaves and yellow flowers reminiscent of a suction cup ball, the myrtle spurge was once sold as ground cover because it flourishes in arid regions, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.