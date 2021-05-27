A BYU study says steer clear of using screen time to calm down your kids and 5 ways to be a great step dad

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Toddler pitching a fit in public? Why you don’t want to use your phone or other screens to mollify him a new BYU study says what quiets him short-term can create long-term problems. Using media to regulate emotion when very young children get cranky or demanding is problematic and can establish unhealthy media use patterns, according to “Tantrums, toddlers and technology,” published in the upcoming July issue of the journal Computers in Human Behavior. They found use of media to calm the little ones down or distract them was associated with, among other things, even bigger tantrums when the distraction was taken away. If you’d like to read the entire article click here: https://www.deseret.com/2021/5/26/22444589/toddler-tantrums-byu-study-says-screens-bad-tool-for-emotional-regulation-screen-time-for-kids
- Plus, a sweet video of a Texas father introducing his eighth son is spreading smiles across TikTok. In the video viewed by 6 million, Rosario proudly shows off Khaza before the other boys walk into the room. Rosario and Palmer told “Good Morning America” that many TikTok users chimed in to send well-wishes.
- And a couple’s act of kindness, aimed at parents of babies and toddlers, is going viral after they shared a video detailing their outing to several California Target stores to hide money inside commonly purchased baby items. You have to see the video of this couple in action!
- And in our GTU Parenting Moment, Brian is about to become a step dad to Liz’s four children. So how does he handle stepping into that important role? We have expert advice this morning about navigating the emotional minefield, if you want to read the entire article click here: https://www.allprodad.com/5-ways-to-be-a-great-stepdad/
We end the show with a Memorial Day craft idea for the kids. Surae shows us how to make paper poppies and tells us why the flower has special significance this holiday weekend.