Today we got a MLK Jr. Day preview with executive director of Project Success Coalition and President of the Ogden NAACP, Betty Sawyer. She shares the details and importance of the breakfast and march planned for Monday, January 16th.

It’s A Day on, not a Day Off, so whether participating in a community event, or making it a family or friends opportunity, find a way to honor the day!

Dr. King created and espoused the principle of The Beloved Community. The King Center is using this as their theme this year and so does Ogden. The notion is that it begins with us, calls for personal reflection and accountability.

Website: www.projectsuccessinc.org, naacpogden.org