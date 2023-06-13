Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Bring out your inner diva with these amazing styles from Bella Ella Boutique! Cynthia Cunningham, the E-Commerce Operations Manager, joined us in the studio today to show off what Bella Ella Boutique is all about.

The boutique started back in 2010 when owner, Alisha Merril, who was a single mother wanted to support her family without sacrificing time with her baby. They started as a small storefront in Lehi, UT and have now grown into a large online presence.

Bella Ella Boutique is different from your average clothing store due to the attention to detail they ensure goes into every aspect of their store. They hand pick unique, limited edition styles and custom design their most popular dresses. Bella Ella is committed to working with customers so that they can find the perfect dress for any event and help them feel confident.

Make sure to check them out as they will be introducing one-on-one styling sessions with their new signature line!

For more from Bella Ella Boutique, visit BellaEllaBoutique.com, Facebook, or Instagram.