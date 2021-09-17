A boutique fitness studio for your unique fitness needs

The Body Lab’s Owner, Jenn Jacobs, came by to tell us about her Pilates and Fitness Boutique Studio for another segment of Fitness Friday.

The Body Lab offers group classes and private sessions. Centered around creating a unique fitness and or post-rehab recovery program for each individual based on the participant’s health history, skill and fitness level and posture.

Pilates is essential to strength building and recruits stabilizing muscles that are important to athletic cross-training, injury recovery and prevention, and improving posture and balance.

GTU viewers will receive a 30% discount off any class pass on Friday ONLY. To redeem simply visit the website, click on the desired class and click “GTU Pass” at checkout.

