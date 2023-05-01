SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– Halloween is more than just a weekend, it is a holiday you can celebrate all year around! If you’re already counting down the days to spooky season, Landrie Miller at Spoox Bootique has you covered.

Spoox Bootique is all about how Halloween is not just a Holiday, it is a lifestyle. This bootique features everything from animal skulls to local art pieces. Miller shares how they are passionate about supporting local artists and features over 20+ artists in Spoox. This makes for an ever evolving and diverse shopping experience.

Spoox bootique is full of oddities and curiosities. From new to old, dead to full of life and everything in between. All year long, they embrace the weird and wondrous. Spoox is also the home to antique oddities, vintage medical books/tools, horror collectibles and black roses.

Spoox Bootique is offering a 10% discount in store to anyone who mentions Good Things Utah. You can find more information on their Instagram @SpooxMama or their website https://www.spooxbootique.com/.