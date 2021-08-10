A book on how to move forward after hard times

Due to the pandemic, folks around the world have experienced major life changes – loss of jobs, lockdown, a spike in divorce rates, and more. Many of us struggle to navigate these life changes in a healthy way. Doug Cartwright, Founder of The Daily Shifts, is now the author of his own book: Holy BLEEP! We’re Alive. This book is specifically reaching out to anybody who has gone through a life-change; meaning all of us.

Cartwright explains that there are three ways to gain confidence and move forward:

  1. Eliminate the noise. Make time for silence and meditation

2. Ask yourself, “How do I become the best version of myself?”

3. Take action.

Preorder your book today here, or follow Cartwright on IG to stay updated. Books will also be sold on Amazon.

