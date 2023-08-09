- On Good Things Utah this morning – It was an emotional must-see tv night on The Bachelorette. Charity Lawson is almost finished with her season of The Bachelorette as she is now down to her final two contestants. On Monday night’s episode, it featured Charity’s overnights with the men – including one with third runner-up, Xavier Bonner, 27 – which didn’t end well.
- Fans are now looking back at the season and believe they spotted a sign that Xavier wasn’t good for Charity. An X user (previously known as Twitter) shared a screenshot of Xavier knitting a “red flag.” It is known that he loves to knit and even took charity knitting during the ‘Hometowns’ segment last week.
- During their dinner, Xavier dropped a major bomb – that he has been unfaithful in a previous relationship. Even though he said it’s “not the man I am,” it was still a huge trigger for the TV star who has been cheated on before. She got up from the table and stormed off because he just “derailed” their potential relationship with the new information, she said. She wiped away her tears because she was hoping her next relationship would be a “forever thing,” but this reveal made her nervous. Willing to hear Xavier out, Charity walked back to the table. She explained that she “wants to be with someone whos going to protect me?” To get more clarity, Charity asked how many times he cheated and how the infidelity happened. Xavier revealed that he cheated multiple times over a five-day period two years into the relationship with his ex. In a confessional, Charity said: “This is exactly what my ex did.” To grow from his mistake, he said he became more “introspective” to understand why he cheated. Then, Xavier said the unthinkable- that it would be hard not to cheat on her because “that freedom is gone.” We hope you join us as our hosts dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
