A big weekend for movies, including Godzilla vs. Kong

It’s a big weekend for movies! Patrick Beatty is back on Good Things with his reviews for what’s hot on the both the big and little screen! Follow Patrick online at patrickbeattyreviews.com IG @patrickbeattyreviews and Facebook patrickbreviews

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13)

Available March 31st on HBO Max & Theaters

Directed By: Adam Wingard

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall

Synopsis: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another – the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong – with humanity caught in the balance.

Patrick gives this one: 8/10



Concrete Cowboy (R)

Available April 2nd on Netflix

Directed By: Ricky Staub

Starring: Idris Elba, Lorraine Toussaint, Caleb McLaughlin

Synopsis: A teenager discovers the world of urban horseback riding when he moves in with his estranged father in North Philadelphia.

Patrick gives this one: 8/10



The Unholy (PG-13)

Available April 2nd in theaters.

Director: Evan Spiliotopoulos

Stars: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cricket Brown, William Sadler

Synopsis: A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak, and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold. Are they the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister?

Patrick gives this one: 6/10

