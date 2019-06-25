A big milestone for company helping Salt Lake families

Neighborhood House is celebrating 125 years! Kabi Catalano, Development Director stopped by the studio today to talk about this big milestone.

For over a century the company has continued to meet critical needs for Salt Lake families. Finding affordable, high-quality care for loved ones can be a big economic barrier. Neighborhood House strives to assist families in their search for affordable homes for children, disabled siblings, or aging parents.

They also provide daycare for preschoolers to 6th graders with before and after-school programs. Supervised care for disabled and aging is provided as well. All Neighborhood House programs are available year-round, and services are provided on a sliding fee scale to ensure access to the families who need them most.

To celebrate their big milestone Neighborhood House is inviting everyone to their Annual Tent Party at the University of Utah’s Cleone Eccles Peterson Alumni House on Saturday, September 21, 2019. There will be a social hour with live music, dinner and brief program, and a dance party on the terrace after the program. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. and will wrap up at 11 p.m. All event proceeds go directly to their programming and hardship fund that is used when a family has an unexpected medical bill or their car breaks down. The event is sponsored by Furst Construction, Comcast and the Huntsman Foundation. Additional sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets are available here.

Along with their 125-year milestone, Neighborhood House is expanding. Their new 57,000 sq. ft facility is currently under construction will allow them to serve an additional 100 families. The new campus includes a community-use cyber center, community gathering spaces for their strategic partners and an inter-generational campus greenhouse. They are also recruiting new staff to support the exciting growth! Visit nhutah.org.

