A big GTU announcement

Would you like to experience the magic of Broadway closer to home? Tuacahn Amphitheater in St. George will fill your heart with happiness and wonder. Tuacahn isn't your run of the mill stage house. This is a show of it's own, like nothing you've ever seen. Working with the red rock landscape and tying in the nature all around you, Tuacahn sets the stage for an exceptionally exquisite experience.

With talent coming from powerhouse cities like LA and New York, you will not be shorted a full-fledged musical theater performance. This summer, Tuacahn will be putting on Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Disney’s When You Wish and The Sound of Music. The shows run from now to October. Tickets are on sale now for $34 a piece and they are going fast! But, before you jump over to a new tab to buy your tickets, we have hooked you up with a great discount!