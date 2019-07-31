A better world with positive thinking

Your thoughts affect your world! Tammy Ward from Hope Haven Events joined us on the show to share some tips on how to think positively!

Do you have a child or youth in your home that has hesitated when school rolls around again? There are ways to help them as well as yourself better prepare for that.

The way we think affects our lives and how we feel inside matters! It’s time for you and your kids to love themselves and think positively. Share personal experiences with them! Even intentionally build them up. Tammy suggests sending a personal text to let your child know you love them. It’s all about being positive!

Hope Haven Events has an Energy Healing Conference coming up in Layton on August 17th. At the conference there will be hot topic classes such as, How to Shift to a Positive Mindset, Rebuilding YOUth with Emotional Power Tools, Being the Best You, Recovery from Depression, and Your Fun, Confident and Belief Brain!

For more information go to EnergyHealingConference.com! You can use the code ‘GTU’ to get tickets for only $10.

They are also doing a ticket giveaway for 40 people to celebrate Tammy’s 40th birthday. Email her at Tammy@hopehavenevents.com with Happy Birthday in the subject line and tell her that you want a ticket!

The hosts got a preview of the meditation that is to come at the Hope Haven Event.

This story includes sponsored content.