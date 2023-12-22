SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The new year is just around the corner, but save yourself the stress of creating lofty resolutions you can’t achieve for 2024. Cassidy DuHadway, LCSW from Purple Sky Counseling delves into the topic of why it’s acceptable not to set goals for the New Year.

She mentions the pitfalls of resolutions, including setting unrealistic and unattainable goals, choosing too many objectives, and lacking a genuine connection to one’s motivations. DuHadway identifies the importance of understanding personal values, priorities, and the stages of change to foster lasting and meaningful transformations. Practical advice is provided on creating lasting change, involving the identification of one’s “why,” understanding values, and making gradual, mindful shifts towards goals. Additionally, you can try an alternative approach, such as bucket lists, themes, and mindfulness, encouraging an abundance-oriented mindset instead of restriction.

Overall, DuHadway encourages a thoughtful and realistic approach to personal growth, advocating for a deeper understanding of oneself and the cultivation of meaningful, sustainable changes. You can find more information @purpleskycounseling on Social media and can reach out for services at info@purpleskycounseling.com