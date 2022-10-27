- On Good Things Utah this morning – When Brianne said she was struggling with kids and bedtime, Nicea went to work and found a chart online from mom Lauren Giesting. She says the bedtime chart has been a game-changer in her household. Tune in to hear if the ladies think it will work at their homes.
- Plus, cold season is looming once again, that seemingly interminable time of year ranging from early September to as late as April, when you, your neighbors, and maybe your kids come home feeling stuffed up and achy. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the seasonal spike in colds is likely connected to chilly weather because people spend extended time indoors with others, and the dry, cold air tends to dry out nasal passages, making them more vulnerable to infection. “The common cold spreads quickly and easily,” says Janice Johnston, MD, chief medical officer and cofounder of Redirect Health. “Symptoms of the common cold appear between one and three days after exposure to a cold-causing virus.” Though symptoms of the cold can vary from person to person, Johnston says signs generally include a runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, nasal congestion, body aches, mild headaches, sneezing, and the general feeling of being unwell. However, if you’re experiencing these symptoms, you should always confirm it’s not COVID rather than a simple cold.
- And singer Ariana Grande just made an announcement on social media: She has a pair of “new earrings.” While that’s what the singer wrote in the caption accompanying an Instagram photo posted on Oct. 26, her fans didn’t miss the photo’s real reveal: Grande just debuted a blond ‘do! The former “Voice” coach is technically wearing a set of pearl earrings in the pic, but the star of the photo is Grande’s newly ash-blond hair. “blondiana just shattered the internet,” fan and past Team Ariana singer Sasha Allen wrote in the comments that followed the post. Another admirer called Grande “A BLONDE DIVA.” And more than one cheered on the star for entering her “GLINDA ERA!!!!” So how do you feel about going blonde? Have you tried it and does it change your attitude? The ladies weigh in.
- At the end of the show – We are sharing the one thing you should never say to trick-or-treaters when they visit your house this Monday: The etiquette challenges of Halloween can be frightful. Here are rules to make sure everyone’s spooky season goes smoothly. If you or your child doesn’t understand someone’s look, there’s a sensitive way to ask. Don’t say “what are you?” or the dreaded “So, what are you supposed to be?” “Say ‘Tell me about your costume’ instead of asking, ‘What are you?'” Sheryl Ziegler, a psychologist and author of “Mommy Burnout,” told TODAY Parents. You don’t want to indicate that you have no idea what a kid’s costume is: They may have made it themselves. Instead, just ask them to talk about it. “Kids are proud to talk about their costumes.” Join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.