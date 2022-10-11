Virginia Rodriguez brought light and inspiration to our studio today with her first children’s book, “Big Hair One with Bear Feet.” A tale for anyone who has been a victim of bullying, we follow the heroine on a journey of self-acceptance, that’s developed through self-understanding and awareness of our own strengths and weaknesses.

It touches on resilience, the ability to withstand or recover quickly from difficult conditions, as well as forgiveness, the conscious and deliberate decision to release feelings of resentment or vengeance toward someone who has harmed you.

“No matter what situation you find yourself, always seek out the good”, Virginia tells us. Something she is doing currently in life while battling stage 4 cancer.

Virginia is a light, and we were honored to be with her today!

Find “Big Hair One with Bear Feet” on Facebook, Walmart, Barnes & Noble and Amazon.