Sandy, UT (Good Things Utah) – Nothing feels better than starting your morning off on the right foot. A balanced breakfast can be just the thing you need to keep you energized throughout your day. Mitch Baker, Vice President of Marketing at Roberks, and Pao-Ho Wan, local owner of Roberks in Sandy, UT were in the kitchen today to show us how to make a healthy avocado toast.

Roberks offers “healthier-for-you” breakfast, lunch, and dinner options for the family. With a brand new location opening in Sandy, UT be sure to stop by to fuel and energize your body with healthy and balanced food options. Roberks provides quality ingredients for all of their recipes. The grand opening is happening this Saturday, June 26th starting at 10:00 a.m. You can find free smoothies and exclusive giveaways!

Enjoy this tasty avocado toast recipe that Roberks shared with us today:

Ingredients:

Sourdough bread

Avocado

Lemon

Olive oil

Chili flakes

Pink himalayan salt

Pepper

Instructions:

Toast the sourdough bread Slice or mash an avocado onto the toasted bread Drizzle with lemon and olive oil Sprinkle chili flakes Salt and pepper to taste

Be sure to attend their grand opening event this Saturday and follow Roberks on social media @roberks.