A baby shower for ABC4’s main anchor, Emily Florez

Today we celebrate Emily Florez, our 10:00pm anchor and her soon to be baby! It’s the third little for Emily. She already has a daughter (Faye) and a son (Frank). Her whole adorable family came to the show today! We also had an audience of preggos, so fun today! Emily does not know yet, what she is having, and says she has no clue. 5 weeks left! She seriously looks wonderful and her children were darn cute on set.

Deena talked about birth stories and how it’s important to write them down! In celebrity news, Katy Perry is pregnant! She and her fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child. Super exciting!!

What is Emily having? We played the old wives tale games to see if they would reveal the gender! Are your hands dry? Boy. Does your wedding ring go in a circle over your belly on a string? Girl. WE decided that Emily is having a girl. We will see in 5 weeks!!!