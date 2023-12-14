LEHI, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get ready to embark on a journey back in time and witness the miraculous birth of Jesus Christ like never before. A Babe is Born is set to captivate audiences this holiday season, offering an immersive and awe-inspiring experience that will leave a lasting impression. Joe Coccimiglio is the organizer, as well as Azina Adwe and her two sons who will be playing Mary, baby Jesus and a shepherd joined us on the show to preview the experience.

Mark your calendars for December 15th, 16th, 18th, and 19th, and step into the heartwarming tale of Christmas and prepare to be transported to Bethlehem. A Babe is Born is more than just a production – it’s an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of refugees in need. Joe Coccimiglio, one of the organizers, explains, “Our goal is to create an immersive experience that brings families together and allows them to feel the true meaning of Christmas. Through the live nativity, we hope to ignite the spirit of love, compassion, and togetherness – reminding everyone of the importance of family, faith, and the joy of giving.” He adds, “100% of the proceeds from this event go towards supporting refugees both locally and within their home countries.”

What sets A Babe is Born Live Nativity apart from others is its commitment to empowering local refugees. By providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents as actors in the production, the event not only supports their livelihoods but also fosters a sense of unity and hope for a brighter future.

Swing by from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at 1174 South 1700 West in Lehi, UT to get the full experience. Tickets are available for adults ($12), kids ($10), and a family group rate, this event offers an affordable way to celebrate in the month of December.