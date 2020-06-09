A 9 year old decides to have his own Black Lives Matter protest in his yard

Jamaica's Kitchen Food Truck owner Donovan Thompson paid a visit to our studio today, and we couldn't have been more excited to sample this awesome food!

Donovan started out as a dishwasher with a dream in Jamaica. His dream was to cook authentic food for people, and spread the love of Jamaican food. His cooking is inspired by his Grandmother! Encouraged by another black business owner, Twisted Roots, to share what he does, he now owns his own business.