Breaking News
Authorities take Chad Daybell into custody, aunt of missing teen says possible human remains found in backyard
Live Now
America in Pain: A Positive Path Forward now on ABC4

A 9 year old decides to have his own Black Lives Matter protest in his yard

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • On Good Things Utah today – Are you struggling to communicate with your mask on? A body language expert says keeping smiling, it’s all in your eyes! And your body language, and your voice and head tilt and eyebrows… it might be tougher to convey being friendly with your mouth covered, but it definitely can be done. Plus, a 9 year old little boy asked his mom what he could do to be part of the Black Lives Matter protests and we love what they came up with! We have the pictures that have since gone viral.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors