- It’s time to talk holiday gift giving and that means taking a closer look at the coziest blankets from Blankets by Brian! Brian Severson joined us this morning to show us how his luxury blankets can even be used as fall or holiday home decor. For many of us, house guests are on their way to stay during the holidays and if you order early you can have beautiful blankets ready to keep them toasty and warm. Severson says he likes to have the latest styles of big soft Minky blankets ready for each person that stops by his home.
- Blankets by Brian features several different collections. So what is a collection and what is offered in each collection? Severson says it’s the style or look of Minky Fabric. For example: BUNNY has a smooth glass-like surface and a solid color look. ASPEN is thicket and heavier Minky Fabric, with embossed ridges and a very subtle solid color variation. SNOWY OWL is a medium warm faux-fur Minky Fabric, real “hide” looking embossing, and the coloring is meant to mimic the coloring of an owl or snow leopard.
- There are six different items within each collection:
- Blankets
- Travel Blankets
- Wraps
- Scarves
- Pet bed covers
- Pillow covers
- The Blankets by Brian outlet store is currently full of clearance items. We love the products that are in here, but don’t wait because the quantities are limited and once they’re gone, they’re gone! Studies prove that neurodivergent people need a “grounding tool”. Fidget Blankets and MINI Fidgets will aid in their ability to focus and retain information.
- And the new this year Santa Hats are so comfortable and cozy. Once you put them on you’ll never want to take them off. Great for holiday-themed parties, group pictures, and even outdoor activities.
- For 3 Days Only (expires 11/11/2023 or while supplies last)
- All regular priced collections are now 35% off
- Every order over $70 gets a free MINI Fidget
- Also, right now unlock additional discounts on top of sale prices using the checkout code: GTU
- And the new this year Santa Hats are so comfortable and cozy. Once you put them on you’ll never want to take them off. Great for holiday-themed parties, group pictures, and even outdoor activities.
A 3 day sale on the softest custom blankets, Santa hats and fidget blankets
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now