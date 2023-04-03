- On Good Things Utah this morning – Age is just a number! She is seemingly the oldest person to grace the cover of Vogue. The newest cover model of the latest issue of Vogue Philippines is making history. Apo Whang-Od, also known as Maria Oggay, is an indigenous Kalinga woman and legendary tattoo artist. She’s also 106 years young. Hailing from a small mountain village called Buscalan, the centenarian is known for her traditional tattooing technique, called batok. Using a sharp stick and charcoal soot, Whang-Od has been practicing her art since she was a teen, the magazine reports. The story outlines how Whang-Od’s popularity helped keep her town on the map, drawing tattoo fans and tourists to her rural outpost. She’s also trained her grand-nieces — Grace Palicas, 26, and Elyang Wigan, 23 — to follow in her footsteps as a mambabatok.
- “Apo Maria ‘Whang-Od’ Oggay symbolizes the strength and beauty of the Filipino spirit,” Vogue Philippines wrote in a tweet. “Heralded as the last mambabatok of her generation, she has imprinted the symbols of the Kalinga tribe signifying strength, bravery & beauty on the skin.” Join us this morning as we discuss this Hot Topic and so much more on Good Things Utah.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now