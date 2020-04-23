Live Now
99 cent seed geranium sale at Millcreek Gardens is next week!

Millcreek Gardens is your year-round source for plants, garden supplies, and wisdom. We carry Utah’s best roses, trees, shrubs, and perennials, along with a fantastic selection of herbs, vegetables, and seasonal color.

You’ll love the plant and tree nursery and garden center in Salt Lake City. It has rows upon rows of plant varieties that grow well in any garden. If your plant fails, they have a one-year return policy that lets you exchange your plant for a gift card. That’s how much they believe in their plants.

The 99 cent seed geranium sale is on next week at Millcreek Gardens. In addition to the 99 cent specials, Millcreek Gardens also offers a wide variety of geraniums with different color flowers and even foliage.

To find out more visit Millcreek Gardens.

