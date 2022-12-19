- On Good Things Utah this morning – Are the kids asking for everything under the sun this Christmas? Are the meltdowns over toys happening more frequently? Parents should take comfort in knowing they are not alone. When surveyed readers about the holidays this year, almost all parents said they worry about their kids being spoiled: 60% reported that their kids were “maybe a little spoiled,” while 32% responded that their kids were “spoiled rotten.” Most parents said their kids will be getting fewer than 10 presents this year, with 17% reporting their kids will get 1-3 presents. Hannah Keeley, a parenting expert and mom of seven, says that managing expectations and being honest are key for parents dealing with spoiled kids. “It’s one-hundred percent OK to be honest with children about budget restrictions,” she says. “However, you can always turn this into an experience of abundance, and not scarcity.” Keeley recommends explaining to the kids that their Christmas gifts will have limitations, setting parameters about the number of gifts or the total budget.
- What is a good way to explain the spirit of giving, not receiving?
- Keeley offers a simple way to explain this concept to a child.
- “Giving is that big warm feeling inside when you give something you love to someone you love even more,” she says.
- She also explains that because children learn experientially, adding giving activities to the calendar in December can be beneficial.
92% of parents say their kids are spoiled
