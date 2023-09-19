SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — A brand new game is taking the world by storm- 9 Square in the Air combines volleyball and traditional 9 square in a fast paced game that brings any group together. Steve Otey, President and Owner of 9 Square in the Air, joined us on the show to share all about it.

9 Square in the Air is easy to play, and engages all ages and skill levels. Otey invented this game to bring people together and build community. It can be played in a variety of ways including the smaller “4 Square in the Air” version for home use. It is perfect for the driveway or back yard. The game is great for families, schools, churches, camps, and more. A group of local high school students have enjoyed playing the game and joined us for a live demonstration.

