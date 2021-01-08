8 awesome adventures for the weekend

Wondering what to do this weekend? Look no further, we’ve got you covered with two segments and eight ideas total! Check it out!

Tonight, 1/8 and tomorrow, 1/9. Master Magician: Wonder and Wizardry for a New Year with Rhett Guter. They say he brings people’s jaws to the floor, and to head to his website and have a look for yourself. He’ll make you think more than twice about what’s possible with a deck of card, or your own phone. Rhett has been stunning the people of Manhattan for years, and was 12 years old when he performed his first magic trick in middle school. He found his magic mentor shortly after, who began teaching him card manipulations, coin tricks, and sleight of hand with everyday objects. He was introduced to the world of Magic but really, the world of performing arts. Getting up in front of a crowd, captivating them with an illusion that asked them to believe, if only for a moment, that the laws of the universe could possibly be altered. That was the real magic. Center for the Arts at Kayenta 881 Coyote Gulch Ct, Ivins, UT 84738https://www.kayentaarts.com/event/ 7:30 pm





Ukulele teen and adult boot camp Presented by SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem, tomorrow from 10 – 12:30. Tuition includes class materials and electronic tuner. Get started on the ukulele, and learn five+ songs in one day! Learn to tune, hold, strum and sing along with your ukulele – all the basics you need to know. Songs taught include Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, Amazing Grace, He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands, and more! This is a fast-paced class, chock full of information, fun and practical info. Music, chord charts and support videos provided. Children ages 9-12 are welcome to take this class if accompanied by an adult learner. Both child and adult must be registered. Instructor: M. Ryan Taylor. Please bring your own ukulele! SCERA Center for the Arts745 South State Street, Orem, UT 84058https://scera.org/events/ukulele-teen-adult-boot-camp/ 10 am – 12:30 pm





Local Ice Sculptures exhibit at Kohler Creamery, Midway UT through tomorrow, January 9th. Join them for their 2nd annual Ice Sculptures Exhibition. Come explore the local business community “crafted” in ice. The display will be free and open to the public to explore and vote for your favorite design. After exploring, warm up with a scrumptious grilled cheese, soup or hot cocoa. 10 – 5 today and tomorrow. Kohler Creamery 920 River Road, Midway, UT 84049 https://hebervalleyartisancheese.com/ Today & Tomorrow 10 – 5





Sleigh Rides at Soldier Hollow presented by Rocky Mountain Outfitters at Soldier Hollow Legacy Park in Midway UT. You can do this now all the way through February 26th! Enjoy a unique, historic, and memorable experience on a horse drawn buggy or sleigh ride at Soldier Hollow, location of the 2002 Olympic Site nestled in beautiful Heber Valley outside the small town of Midway, located about 30 minutes from Park City. Our beautiful teams of clydesdales, belgians, and spotted draft horses will pull you around this beautiful setting with views of Heber Valley as well as breathtaking views of the Wasatch Mountains. There are buggies, wagons, and sleighs to accommodate groups of all sizes.Sleigh Rides run from 2:30pm-7:00pm All rides are PRIVATE, this means only your party will be on a sleigh. Children 3 years old and under may ride at no cost and do not need a ticket.

PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN BLANKETS (We do have some blankets that are provided to sit on)

Arrive 15-20 minutes prior to scheduled ride. Buggies/Wagons are used if there is NOT ENOUGH SNOW!!! There is no guarantee that conditions will be suitable for a sleigh.Soldier Hollow Legacy Park 2002 Olympic Drive, Midway, UT 84049https://www.rockymtnoutfitters.com/Winter-Activities Now- 2/26 2:30 – 7 pm

Arts to Zion tour with Arts to Zion at Gallery 35, in Saint George. A studio tour that’s multi-faceted, and self-guided held January 14th -18th, from 11am-3pm. This free tour can be found on a Google map that can be downloaded from www.ArtstoZion.org. Free printed maps will also be available after Jan. 6th at all tour locations. The only requirement to enjoy this year’s TOUR is to provide your COVID contact info at the first location that you visit. This will only be used in the event that someone develops COVID within 2 weeks of TOUR. Masks are required at all venues, and your temperature will be taken.

There will be drawings sponsored by local businesses at several of the public locations too…everybody will have a chance to win! Some locations are closed on Sunday, so carefully study the map before planning your tour on Sunday. Follow us on Facebook, to see the artist’s albums, and to connect with them if you wish.www.ArtstoZion.org https://www.facebook.com/ArtstoZionSouthernUtah on Instagram: arts_to_zionArts to Zion at Gallery 35

35 North Main Street, Saint George, UT 84770 Monster Jam at Vivint Arena with showtimes today through January 10th. Monster Jam® is an action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger® and Monster Energy®, push all limits in Freestyle, Skills Challenge and Racing competitions. This is full-throttle family fun. Vivint Arena301 South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101http://www.vivintarena.com/





Leather Basics Workshop Alta Community Enrichment at Our Lady of the Snows Center, Alta UTWednesday, January 13th at 6pm. If you love the timeless look and feel of leather and you’re interested in learning how to craft your own leather goods, join Tina Stoy, of Akasha Leather, as she guides you through the basic steps for making beautifully handcrafted leather items. In this 90-minute Basics Workshop, you will be given the resources, education, and time to create your own custom leather items, including a Keychain, Cord Organizer, and a Coin Catcher Tray. Choose the leather, pattern, and accessories that fit your style, and walk away with 3 finished items you can feel proud of! Come, and be inspired to create during this hands-on workshop. All leather is supplied and each person will have their own full tool set up to use throughout.Our Lady of the Snows Center10189 East State Highway 210, Alta, UT 84092 Wednesday 1/13 6 pm



Snowman Scavenger Hunt Station Park, Farmington UT is free, and happening now through 1/30. There are 15 unique snowmen window clings are hiding in a variety of places throughout Station Park. Pick up your scavenger hunt cards at Concierge Services. Return to Concierge to receive a winter treat provided by Rhodes Physical TherapyStation Park Intersection of I-15, Highway 89, Legacy Parkway, Farmington, UT 84025www.shopatstationpark.com/event

