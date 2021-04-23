7Buddha Tea House & Desserts Fruit Fusion Tea

Sam Diaz and Viviane Nguyen from 7Buddha Tea House & Desserts came by to share with us their Fruit Fusion Tea Recipe! This refreshing and tasty drink is one of their top 7 Buddha Signatures Drinks. 

*This recipe is for a 24 oz cup*

Ingredients:

-7 oz of green tea

-1 oz passion fruit syrup 

-0.5 oz cane sugar

Directions:

-Mix ingredients together

-Add on as you like chia seeds, even real passion fruits.

-Decorate with your choice of fruits, strawberries, oranges, kiwis, limes, etc.

7Buddha Tea House & Desserts is located, 4907 South State St, Murray, UT 84107.

Find them online at FB and IG.

