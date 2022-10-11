We got a sneak peek of timely and fun upcoming fashion trends from Mary Jane’s Boutique in Park City! Lori Harris, fashion expert and owner tells us the 70s are back when it comes to what’s in style. Think heeled clogs, high waist wide leg pants, tie neck tops, and paisley prints.

We talk color palette (think rust, burgundy, forest green, and mustard), and what we will see for accessories, like oversized sunglasses, faux fur, and scarves. Expect colored and textured faux leather in everything from dresses, skirts, shorts, to pants. We’ll see corduroy dresses and pants, high waist wide leg pants, and that 70’s style patchwork!

Visit Mary Jane’s at 613 Main Street Park City, Utah

online www.maryjanesshoes.com and IG @maryjanesshoes