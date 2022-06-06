- On Good Things Utah this morning – Thousands of people participated in the Utah Pride Parade in Salt Lake City on Sunday, the first in three years. Kevin Randall, public relations manager for the Pride Center, said that once organizers saw COVID-19 numbers trending in the right direction, they made the decision that “we kind of didn’t have a choice, we needed to do this.” Utah’s LGBTQ community was in want of a feel-good event, he said — a theme echoed by several of the parade’s attendees. “It’s a time for celebration. A lot of times, the gay community comes together to fight for the cause and go through the struggle, which is important, but I think it’s great to have a time to come together and celebrate and just have a lot of joy,” said Farmington’s Michael Parrish, who was there with husband Nic Rowley.
- Plus, now this is relatable! The Platinum Jubilee celebrations are in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, but it’s her great-grandson, Prince Louis, who has been stealing the show this weekend. On Thursday, when Louis, 4, appeared alongside the queen and the rest of his family, viewers could not help but notice the silly and energetic reactions he had to the Trooping the Colour parade, including the epic scream he appeared to let out during an Air Force flyby. Now, photos from Sunday’s concluding festivities at Buckingham Palace show Louis making some more silly expressions while his mom, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was seen handling it with her usual grace and relatable parenting. During Sunday’s Platinum Pageant, which concludes the celebratory weekend, Louis stood on his seat while biting his lower lip.
- And let’s talking parenting now. Everybody warns you about the terrible twos, when your precious little angel turns into a body-slamming, non-stop whining little monster whom you love and adore regardless. It’s just a season that’s part of growing out of toddlerhood, and because it’s only a season, they tell you to hold tight — as awful as these moments are, they will fly right by. And it’s true. The terrible twos come and go, and before you know it, your littles are hitting double digits, and then they become teenagers, and we all know how that can be. What I don’t understand is why nobody warned us about tweenagers. If you aren’t familiar — yet — tweenagers are a special sort of creature. They’re young enough that their childlike charm and big eyes are the best covers for that 9-going-on-19 attitude that feels like it hit you out of nowhere. My tween challenges me routinely, every time laundry day comes around. To hear more tune in or click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/you-thought-the-terrible-twos-were-bad-meet-the-tweens
- At the end of the show – Style trends today encompass a range of evening outfit options, from dresses to matching sets to cozy sweaters (or sweatsuits and loungewear in the lockdown era of the COVID-19 pandemic). But back in the early to mid-aughts, one nighttime look reigned supreme: jeans with a “going-out top.” The going-out top was a staple at early 2000s house parties, bars, clubs, red carpet events and beyond. For millennial women, the term evokes images of halters, tube tops and bejeweled numbers from retailers like Forever 21, Express, Bebe, Charlotte Russe and Wet Seal. “As someone who was in high school and college in the early to mid-2000s, I definitely feel a lot of nostalgia upon hearing the term ‘going-out top’!” said Sara Idacavage, a fashion historian currently doing research in the textiles, merchandising and interiors department at the University of Georgia. “That period of time coincided with the meteoric rise of fast fashion retailers, so I recall it being very easy to purchase a lot of interesting ‘going out’ tops for a relatively small amount of money, which was very exciting for a young college student like me at the time,” she said. So what has replaced “the top”? We are talking 2022 fashion trends and more Hot Topics this morning on Good Things Utah.