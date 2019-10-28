7 ways to help your kids get the most out of the upcoming holidays

​The holidays can be a happy time of year for many people and families as they gather with together, exchange gifts and celebrate old traditions. However, changes in family routines and extra demands on time can also cause some added stress, especially for children and parents.

Espra Andrus, LCSW Clinical Director of Life Launch Centers, joined Good Things Utah to talk about the holidays and what it potentially means for your kids. Life Launch Centers is all about helping youth and young adults build healthy connections.

The holidays can onset depression and anxiety for a lot of our kids, and cause them to want to isolate. The holidays should be a time to celebrate bonds between friends and family, spread happiness, and not to feel alone.

Here are 7 healthy practices you can establish to help your kids over the holidays:

Sit with them and identify what is important to them during this time of the year. During the busy holiday time, try to keep household routines the same. Manage your own holiday induced stress so they don’t negatively reflect on your kids. Encourage them go out with friends if you are busy with with holiday activities. Make sure to spend time together and set realistic expectations. Try to keep your kids active. Most importantly, enjoy the holidays for what they are–time to enjoy with your family.

Loneliness and isolation can be a concern for many people during the holiday season, especially for your kids. Take control and be aware so no one feels alone this holiday season!

To learn more or to get additional information please visit Life Launch Centers website or call 833-803-3883.

This story contains sponsored content.