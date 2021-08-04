7 simple words one mom says to her kids every night

- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – Hands up if you’re struggling to sleep right now? Yep, us too. The tumultuous events of the past 16 months have left us restless during the day, and with disrupted sleeping patterns during the night. At this point, we’d try any new sleep technique, relaxation-boosting mattress or mindfulness app on the market. Which is how, during one of our many restless nights spent Googling ‘how to sleep’, we stumbled across the 4-7-8 sleep technique. After putting it to the rest for a whole week, we can safely say it’s one of the easiest and most effective slumber-inducing hacks we’ve come across. Reagan explains how it works.
- Plus, 7 words one mom says every night at bedtime to her children that has helped her parenting. “I am proud to be your mom.” To find out how it turned around her evenings click here: https://news.yahoo.com/7-words-kids-hear-every-232503735.html
- And Nicole Kidman has a new short hair cut that everyone is talking about this morning. But is it a wig for a movie or is it really that short? We have the social media pictures you need to see. Speaking of Kidman, she doesn’t really talk much about her past 11-year marriage to Tom Cruise. It hasn’t been that clear whether they’ve remained on good terms following their 2001 divorce. The Academy Award-winning actress also has a vague relationship with her adopted children with the Mission Impossible star, 28-year-old daughter Bella and son Connor, 26. Cruise ended up retaining custody of the children who chose to stay with him. But the custody agreement fell out around 2004 when Kidman was away a lot filming Cold Mountain in Romania. Did the actress attend either one of her kids’ weddings and why is it all so complicated?
- At the end of the show, the makeup that has stood the test of time. We’ll tell you why Maybelline still sells the number one mascara in the country in that iconic pink and green tube. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.