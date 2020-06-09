7 Lighthearted reads from Talk Wordy To Me

Breaking News
Authorities take Chad Daybell into custody, aunt of missing teen says possible human remains found in backyard
Writer and reader Kimberly Christenson from Talk Wordy to Me joined us from home to share some of her favorite lighthearted reads to escape into!

The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman

My Lady Jane by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows

Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

At Home in the World: Reflections on Belonging While Wandering the World by Tsh Oxenreider

84, Charging Cross Road by Helene Hanff

This is where you belong: Finding Home Wherever You Are by Melody Warnick

The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper by Phaedra Patrick

For a brief description of each, visit Kim’s post: talkingwordy.com/7-lighthearted-books-to-escape-into-right-now/

Follow Kim on instagram @talkwordytome_

Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

