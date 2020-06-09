7 Lighthearted reads from Talk Wordy To Me

Writer and reader Kimberly Christenson from Talk Wordy to Me joined us from home to share some of her favorite lighthearted reads to escape into!
The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman
My Lady Jane by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows
Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman
At Home in the World: Reflections on Belonging While Wandering the World by Tsh Oxenreider
84, Charging Cross Road by Helene Hanff
This is where you belong: Finding Home Wherever You Are by Melody Warnick
The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper by Phaedra Patrick
For a brief description of each, visit Kim’s post: talkingwordy.com/7-lighthearted-books-to-escape-into-right-now/
Follow Kim on instagram @talkwordytome_