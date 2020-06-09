7 Lighthearted reads from Talk Wordy To Me

Writer and reader Kimberly Christenson from Talk Wordy to Me joined us from home to share some of her favorite lighthearted reads to escape into!

The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman

My Lady Jane by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows

Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

At Home in the World: Reflections on Belonging While Wandering the World by Tsh Oxenreider

84, Charging Cross Road by Helene Hanff

This is where you belong: Finding Home Wherever You Are by Melody Warnick

The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper by Phaedra Patrick

For a brief description of each, visit Kim’s post: talkingwordy.com/7-lighthearted-books-to-escape-into-right-now/

Follow Kim on instagram @talkwordytome_