SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) GTU producer, Matt Bello shared his family recipe for a heavenly seven layer salad.
Ingredients
- ½ to 1 head iceberg lettuce
- ½ red onion, chopped
- ½ pound mushrooms, sliced
- 1 cup cauliflower bits
- 1 cup sliced water chestnuts
- ½ package of frozen peas (thawed)
- ½ cup celery, chopped
- 1 cup mayonnaise (can substitute Miracle Whip, Greek yogurt)
- ½ cup sour cream
- 2 tbsp sugar, sprinkled
- ½ to ¾ lb Swiss cheese, shredded
- 10 slices bacon, cooked & crumbled
- Sunflower seeds
Mix together mayo and sour cream mixture in separate bowl. Layer ingredients in serving bowl in the order listed above.