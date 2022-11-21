SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) GTU producer, Matt Bello shared his family recipe for a heavenly seven layer salad.

Ingredients

½ to 1 head iceberg lettuce

½ red onion, chopped

½ pound mushrooms, sliced

1 cup cauliflower bits

1 cup sliced water chestnuts

½ package of frozen peas (thawed)

½ cup celery, chopped

1 cup mayonnaise (can substitute Miracle Whip, Greek yogurt)

½ cup sour cream

2 tbsp sugar, sprinkled

½ to ¾ lb Swiss cheese, shredded

10 slices bacon, cooked & crumbled

Sunflower seeds

Mix together mayo and sour cream mixture in separate bowl. Layer ingredients in serving bowl in the order listed above.