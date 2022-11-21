SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) GTU producer, Matt Bello shared his family recipe for a heavenly seven layer salad.

Ingredients

  • ½ to 1 head iceberg lettuce
  • ½ red onion, chopped
  • ½ pound mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 cup cauliflower bits
  • 1 cup sliced water chestnuts
  • ½ package of frozen peas (thawed)
  • ½ cup celery, chopped
  • 1 cup mayonnaise (can substitute Miracle Whip, Greek yogurt)
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 2 tbsp sugar, sprinkled
  • ½ to ¾ lb Swiss cheese, shredded
  • 10 slices bacon, cooked & crumbled
  • Sunflower seeds

Mix together mayo and sour cream mixture in separate bowl. Layer ingredients in serving bowl in the order listed above.