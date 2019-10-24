7 Halloween books for kids

The countdown to Halloween is on! To keep up the spirit, Kim Christenson from Talk Wordy To Me joined us to share her top seven favorites.
- Stumpkin by Lucy Ruth Cummins
- Creepy Carrots by Aaron Reynolds and Peter Brown
- Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson
- The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything by Linda Williams
- Bone Soup by Cambria Evans
- The Widow’s Broom by Chris Van Allsburg
- Ten Timid Ghosts by Jennifer O’Connell
Click here to see why Kim loves each and everyone one of these Halloween books. Visit talkingwordy.com or Instagram: @talkwordytome for more great suggestions!