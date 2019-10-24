7 Halloween books for kids

The countdown to Halloween is on! To keep up the spirit, Kim Christenson from Talk Wordy To Me joined us to share her top seven favorites.

  1. Stumpkin by Lucy Ruth Cummins
  2. Creepy Carrots by Aaron Reynolds and Peter Brown
  3. Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson
  4. The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything by Linda Williams
  5. Bone Soup by Cambria Evans
  6. The Widow’s Broom by Chris Van Allsburg
  7. Ten Timid Ghosts by Jennifer O’Connell

Click here to see why Kim loves each and everyone one of these Halloween books. Visit talkingwordy.com or Instagram: @talkwordytome for more great suggestions!

