7 Black Friday shopping tips

Jen Clyde, the shopping guru, was on the the show, to give us some tips on Black Friday shopping. Here are her tips for getting the best deals this season:

1. Sign up for Email or Text Alerts and get discount codes

Decide which stores you will shop at this year and visit each website to sign up for email newsletters. It is important that you do this at least two weeks before Black Friday because it takes time before the emails start to generate. You want to allow ample time to get added to the list.

2. Prioritize Your Shopping List

When making your list of items you need to buy, write them first by store and then by order of importance. This will put the “must find” items at the top so you can first focus on finding them as you visit each store. When you get there, walk to that department first to find the item you want.

3. Act Fast, don’t let hot-ticket items linger in your online shopping cart

“Buy door busters immediately and then browse for other items at your leisure,” advised Andrea Woroch, a consumer finance expert. For a speedier checkout, Woroch recommends creating a shopper profile in advance so you don’t have to enter your payment and shipping information during crunch time.

4. Shop with discounted gift card

It is always fun to get a deal. It’s even better to get a great deal. A simple way to do this is to shop with discounted gift cards. Before you head out to shop, visit a site like Raise.com to find discounted gift cards.You can also find gift cards for hundreds of retailers. Places like Sam’s Club often offer up to 25% savings on gift cards, which means you’ll have saved money before you even make it to the store!

5. Don’t forget about travel

Some of the best savings during Black Friday through Cyber Monday actually come from hotel and travel industry!

6. Shop Deals From Social Good Companies

Don’t forget that smaller companies have deals too! So many have even better deals than the big box stores, but create bigger impact.

7. Scout the Brick-N-Morter Stores Day Before

Get the floor planned laid before you decide to go into shopping battle. Go the day before so you know where the deals will be, and what the store lay out and parking is all about so you can make all that effort worth it.

For more shopping tips from Jen, you can visit her website jenstyles.com and be sure to visit thegivbox.com. The jewelry subscription website that helps create business opportunities to women around the world.