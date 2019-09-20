6 star worthy activities to do this weekend

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) -- Starting this Sunday, we'll bring you a television and digital news series documenting the lives of people and families living, working and traveling along America’s southern border. As part of the launch of our new sister website BorderReport.com, we'll be sending a team of multimedia journalists on a border tour featuring exclusive reporting and never-before-seen coverage.

The BorderReport.com Tour begins Sunday, September 22 in San Diego, California, taking Americans on an interactive journey along the U.S.-Mexico barrier that concludes in Brownsville, Texas on Tuesday, October 1. The team of award-winning journalists from Nexstar Media Group will travel approximately 1,700 miles across four states to provide original reporting.