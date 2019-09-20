6 star worthy activities to do this weekend

It’s Out & About with Deena Marie! Today she shared six star worthy activities you can partake in this weekend.
1. Wheeler Farm Star Party
- Friday, September 20
- Wheeler Farm
- 8:00-10:00pm
- http://slas.us/
2. Night Lights Event
- Saturday, September 21
- Utah Motor Sports Campus
- Gates open at 4:30pm, launch at 9:50pm
- https://www.nightlightsevent.com/
3. Acrylic Pouring workshop
- Saturday, September 21
- 1:00 – 4:00 pm
- Southern Utah University
- https://www.nowplayingutah.com/event/acrylic-pouring-2/
4 TEDX SLC
- Saturday, September 21
- 9:00am – 5:00pm
- Kingsbury Hall
- https://tedxsaltlakecity.com
5. Living wreath Workshop
- Saturday, September 21
- 10:00am – noon
- Red Butte Gardens
- https://www.redbuttegarden.org/living-wreath/
6. World’s biggest eye contact experiment
- Saturday, September 21
- Noon – 2:00pm
- Liberty Park
- https://www.facebook.com/events/1731227957021869/