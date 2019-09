Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society joined us with a 6-month-old Redtick Coonhound named Barry.

Temma said hounds are known for being scent motivated, so Barry will do great in obedience class. He is also a dog that will need regular exercise.

Keep in mind Barry can be bouncy and ‘mouthy’ because he is a puppy.

To visit him and see if he’s the right fit for you, visit Salt Lake County Animal Services, located at 511 West, 3900 South in Salt Lake City.