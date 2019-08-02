6 ideas for the upcoming weekend!

Venture out! Presents a Pop Up Dinner & Black and White Film Festival tonight, Friday August 2 from 6-11 at the Historic Baldwin Radio Factory in Millcreek. Enjoy a social reception, gallery stroll, live music, and a three-course farm fresh meal! After desert, head over to Evergreen park at 2266 Evergreen Ave to enjoy the black and white film festival under the stars. There will also be ive music with Kevin Flynn and the Svengali Jazz Quartet. For adults 21 and up. Dinner is $40, and an extra $5 for drinks.

More at http://ventureout.org/

Looking for something new to do for date night? How about a dance intro class & potluck! Check out DF dance studio tonight, Friday August 2 for an intro dance class followed by dancing until 11 pm. Choose from Salsa, Bachata, or Country Swing. No experience required. Bring your favorite summer treat to share. Intro class at 8 pm and dancing until 11. Tickets $10 until 8:01 or $15 for same day.

More at http://dfdancestudio.com

The first annual Superhero smash is happening tonight, Friday August 2 from 6-9 at Veterans Memorial Park in West Jordan. Come as you are, or dress up as your favorite superhero for an evening of fun! Hero-themed activities and live heroes for kids, there will also be superhero crafts.

More at http://westjordan.utah.gov/calendar

Red Butte Garden has a block party tonight, Friday August 2 from 7-11, $15 per person. Evening filled with games, nature-inspired crafts, garden-wide scavenger hunts, and more. Bring a picnic dinner, and enjoy live music by the Main Street Revelators in the beautiful summer garden. End the night with a late-night screening of The Wizard of Oz on the Ampitheatre lawn.

More at http://redbuttegarden.org/block-party/

Antelope Island presents Spider Fest tomorrow, Saturday August 3 from 10-4. A day of spider-themed presentations, crafts, guided walks, poetry, photography, art and food vendors, and more to learn about these fascinating residents of the island. Bust spider myths with the experts, and help the whole family learn to appreciate the spiders’ critical role in our ecosystem. Park entrance fees apply: $10 per vehicle up to 8 people.

More at http://stateparks.utah.gov/parks/antelope-island/park-fees/

Third annual taco fest is happening tomorrow, Saturday Aug 3 from 10-7 at the Utah State Fair Grounds. A day filled with live music, family friendly entertainment and Utah’s own taco vendors as they compete for Best Taco Awards in five categories. Taco Fest raised over $11 K for Meals on Wheels in their first two years, and this time they’re raising money for the Boys and Girls club. Adults are $7, kids 12 and under are free.

More at http://www.slctacofest.com/