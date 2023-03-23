- On Good Things Utah this morning – Six puppies were recently found after being shot in Southern Utah, only one survived the shooting and now he needs our help. RSQUtah just gave us this update: ‘Vinny will have a long road to recovery, so we are taking everything one day at a time. Unfortunately, We have started to see some neurological issues in him, but it’s just too soon to know if they will be permanent. His left front paw is dragging when he walks. And he has some twitching in his face, also dilated pupils. Yesterday when our morning team came in to care for Vinny, his stitches had opened up leaving a gaping open wound again. He was rushed to the ER where he was put under again and sewn back up. But the doc had some concerns and asked us to get him to the specialty center in Las Vegas for some additional testing. Our wonderful volunteers made the 2 hour drive out there and he was able to be seen by a specialist. The conclusion is that he will need several more surgery’s in the next few weeks. Right now, our biggest worry is infection. But we are doing everything we can for him. Vinny is a very sweet little guy. We are spoiling him with hamburgers and yummy treats, and also lots of love, attention and quiet time with our volunteers. We have had a lot of questions about whether or not the police are involved. The answer is yes. It was actually an officer who drove Vinny to the emergency vet for us the night he was found. So there is an investigation in progress. And we hope justice will be served. We will update more on that as we get information. We are currently looking for a dedicated foster home for him to recover in. So please SHARE and reach out to us if you are interested in fostering Vinny.’ For more information click here: www.rsqutah.org
- We hope you join us for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU.
6 dogs are shot in Southern Utah, now the only survivor needs our help
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now