Meisha Ross from Kimball Art Center came to Good Things Utah to talk about the 53rd Kimball Arts Festival. The festival will take place on historic Main Street in stunning Park City which alone makes the event worthwhile. Ross was interviewed with GTU hosts Deena Manzanares as well her similar sounding pal, Nicea DeGering. The event will take place from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7.

The event will feature 200 artists from all over the country. Ross estimates 30% of them are new artists which they feature each year. There will be artists who specialize in water coloring, photography, painting, sculpture and many other creative venues. The artist selections starts in November with over 1,000 applicants both virtually and in person. They enjoy tying things in to daily living in Park City. The money raised helps support year round efforts for the organization. Kimball Art Center is a year round organization specializing in art education and art exhibitions for people in the community. They also offer art classes for people outside of the community. There is also 14 million in economic impact for the state each year. “It’s an opportunity just to expose more people to art which is what we’re about at Kimball Art Center.” said Ross. It is anticipated it will have a large turn out.

To purchase tickets you can go to Kimballartsfestival.org/attend

Instagram: @kimballartcenter

Facebook: Kimball Art Center