Brooke Romney is the expert when it comes to teen and tween parenting support! We love when she drops by the GTU studio. Today she shared her new book, “52 Modern Manners for Kids”, fresh off the success of her two manners books for teens.

Her books teach the things we are wishing our kids did, and prepares to send them out into the modern world. It tackles topics like shaking hands, bathroom etiquette, behavior on the playground and at friends’ houses, and so much more.



IG: @brookeromneywrites