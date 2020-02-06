5 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for HER

The day of love and all things sweet is right around the corner, and if you’re still stumped on what to get HER for Valentine’s Day, Surae rounded up a few ideas to help you out.

The best part about all of these is they are affordable and will show your honey they care.

The first product makes us wish for spring! Hari Mari flip flops mad with materials including memory foam to help grip toes and add comfort without any breaking-in period. They are made with buttery smooth nubuck leather with firm arch support for all day wear. Hari Mari donates 1% of all sales to support kids battling cancer through its “Flops Fighting Cancer” program.

If you’re looking to spice things up and learn something new about your significant other, Our Moments Conversation Starts are the easy and fun way to do it!

If you want to stick with a traditional gift like jewelry, Mustard Seed Jewelry is not only beautiful, but pays it forward as well. Each piece comes with “Seed Cash” in a tiny envelope filled with two $1 bills from the designer’s personal bank account along with a printed card instructing the holder to give the money away through a random act of kindness.

Next is a bra that makes a statement in backless styles. The BackStory Bra was created specifically for anyone who wants to wear an open-backed top or backless dress without hiding their bra. Choose from BackStory fashion covers with chiffon and lace flowers, mosaic beads, sequins, studs, skulls, and more!

Want to share a secret message with your sweetheart? Check out the secret message candles from 54 Degrees Celsius Candles. As the wick burns down and the wax melts, a message will appear.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

