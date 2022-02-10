5 year plans for your teen

Helping teens navigate their futures is no easy feat for parents. Abbi Winslow, a Life Coach for Teens joined us for today’s Parenting Moment to share some tools for parents to refer to.

Whether teens are struggling in school or social settings, parents can help them keep things in perspective. A 5 Year Plan is a simple, straightforward way to give teens hope for the future. It reminds them that they will not always be experiencing what they are experiencing at the moment.

Winslow offers a beautiful template on her website, but all you need is a pencil and paper to map out a 5 Year Plan, and here’s how:

First, Brainstorm: Write down their aspirations, dreams, and goals.

Second, Sort and Filter: Circle anything that can logically happen in the next 5 years.

Third, Calendar It Out: Organize your goals into the year you want to accomplish them.

Use this 5 Year Plan activity as a starting place to get teens excited about the future and their potential. Have your teen put their 5 Year Plan in a place where they can see it and look at it often.

Get more tips for parenting your teen on YouTube: Abbi Winslow

Find a FREE goal setting packet that includes a 5 Year Plan template at www.abbiwinslow.com

Instagram: @abbiwinslow