SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Dive into a wild weekday adventure at Utah’s Hogle Zoo! Just a $5 online admission every weekday in November and December for a fantastic journey through the Asian Highland area. Meet adorable red pandas, majestic tigers, and the elusive snow leopards.

Don’t miss this roaring deal – grab your $5 Wild Weekday tickets online or pay $7 at the gate. It’s a wild, affordable escapade for everyone! And hey, guests 2 and under, plus zoo members, always get in free. Thanks to the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts, and Parks (ZAP) program, $5 Wild Weekdays are here to make your zoo experience a blast! Check out @HogleZoo on social media for daily schedules and zoo tips.

Purchase tickets here

SPONSORED by Utah’s Hogle Zoo