Cameron + Tanya of Lift Heavy Live Light were in studio to share their weight training tips! This fit couple says everyone should be weight training. Women shouldn’t be afraid of becoming too bulky, Tanya tells us that it would be incredibly difficult for a woman to bulk. The more muscle you have, the more calories you burn at rest.

They share their tips to maximize results and make your workout more effective! We love how accessible they make it to achieve fitness goals.

Instagram: @liftheavylivelight



